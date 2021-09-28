Fresh from his show at Iroquois Amphitheater this past Sunday, Amos Lee has just announced a follow-up to his 2018 release, My New Moon.

Dreamland drops February 11th of next year and according to the press release, finds Lee taking “perhaps his most profound turn inward to chronicle his own struggles with anxiety and isolation and despair – opening up in an effort to help destigmatize mental health challenges; and especially in our current moment.”

Check out the lyric video for “Should Known Better”, which is described as “a radiant and euphoric new track which grapples with forgiving yourself when filled with remorse and moving past those moments of ‘lying awake in the dark’ with regret.”

