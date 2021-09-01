Amy Winehouse is still very much in the spotlight these days.

Not only did the BBC recently commission a Winehouse documentary that focused on her mother’s perspective of the late singer, now comes word of a biopic in the works.

The movie centers on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy, which came from the six months Barak spent filming Winehouse and her family in the last three years of her life. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27.

According to Variety, Barak will executive produce the film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including Amy, the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

There is no word on who will be cast in the project.

Let’s remember the talent over the tragedy, with Amy Winehouse performing “Tears Dry On Their Own” on the Irish television show Other Voices…

