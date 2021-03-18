You’ve no doubt heard us playing Amythyst Kiah‘s powerful anthem “Black Myself” and now the Tennessee native has shared an equally compelling visual to accompany it.

Originally on Songs of Our Native Daughters by Our Native Daughters, the supergroup with Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell in 2019, Kiah has now done a solo version of her self-penned tune.

As she told CMT: “I never really put myself out there as a ‘protest songwriter’ because I’ve never been quite comfortable enough in my own skin to speak freely about my Black experience without worrying about what some trolls are going to say. However, I feel like this song — and others, for sure — meets a moment where, after a year of quarantine, the world has been surrounded by media and messages that have been normalizing the uniqueness of America’s Black experience. I never really explicitly wrote protest music before because so much of it lacked real melody and rhythm. [“Black Myself”] works because it’s as straightforward as it is melodic and musical. This song — because of its musicality — feels like the type of protest music that I enjoy.”

Watch Amythyst Kiah‘s striking video for “Black Myself”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream