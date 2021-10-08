Andrew Bird and fellow singer-songwriter Sam Beam (who performs under the moniker Iron & Wine) have teamed up to kick off the Play the Parks Series, presented by Lucky Brand and La Blogothèque.

Lucky Brand Marketing Head Michael DeLellis said in a statement, “Lucky Brand has had a long-standing history of providing artists and musicians with a platform for self-expression. Play for the Parks is our latest content series installment that highlights artists’ voices while paying tribute to our great American landscape. We are excited to share these intimate music videos with our consumers and music lovers everywhere.”

Bird and Beam‘s performances were filmed at Tenaya Lake and Cathedral Beach in Yosemite National Park. Bird says the environment influences his music, “As a performer, reacting to my environment has been a constant driver. From my Echolocations series to Gezelligheid concerts to Play for the Parks, the idea is simple: be flexible and wait for your environment to tell you what it wants to hear. With Sam Beam and Yosemite as collaborators, this was an ideal environment.”

Beam adds, “No photograph can prepare a person for the scale and beauty of Yosemite, it was my first visit and I was completely overwhelmed! What a blessing to be able to spend it making music with Andrew Bird – and ankle deep in water to boot!”

See Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine‘s performances from Yosemite below:

