Former Squirrel Nut Zippers cohorts Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus will finally release a collaboration they’ve wanted to do for many years March 5th.

These 13 features the duo playing all-original tunes Bird referred to in a statement as “just guitar, fiddle and our very different voices.”

This latest taste of the album comes in this live rooftop performance of “Poor Lost Souls”, which contrasts the indulgences of Los Angeles with the tragedy of homelessness there.

