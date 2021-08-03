Louisville musician now based in L.A., Andrew Rinehart, will be celebrating the release of his new EP called Have Fun Idiot! this Friday in his hometown of Louisville. Another Louisvillian, Will Oldham aka Bonnie Prince Billy, joined him for this special rendition of The Grateful Dead’s “Friend of The Devil” cover which will be on the new EP. Catch Andrew and his band The Dilators along with Cereal Glyphs, Dane Waters, and Drafting at Zanzabar this Friday, August 6 at 8pm for the release show!