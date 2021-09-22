Andy Shauf announced a new album that is very quickly approaching. His next release, titled Wilds is expected this Friday, September 24. It follows his early 2020 release The Neon Skyline, and includes recordings from that album’s sessions. Also included on the album are the previously released singles “Spanish on the Beach,” “Judy,” and “Jeremy’s Weddings.”

Today, he shared a lyric video for a new single, “Jaywalker,” that you can watch below.

