Next month Angel Olsen will release an EP featuring five unique takes on some familiar favorites from the Eighties!

Aisles contains Olsen’s interpretations of Men Without Hats‘ “Safety Dance”, OMD‘s “If You Leave”, Billy Idol‘s “Eyes Without a Face”, as well as Alphaville‘s “Forever Young”.

Olsen said in a statement, “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!”

The EP also features Olsen’s spin on the 1982 Laura Branigan hit, “Gloria,” which may surprise some but was inspired by a family event.

“I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance,” adding, “I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”

Check out her mesmerizing version…

Here’s Branigan’s version for reference– which was itself a cover of Italian musician Umberto Tozzi‘s original composition…

Aisles comes out August 20th via Jagjaguwar.

