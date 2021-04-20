Angel Olsen has shared another stunning track from her forthcoming box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories.

Due May 7th, the set will include both her 2019 album All Mirrors and 2020’s Whole New Mess, as well as a bonus LP with previously unreleased tracks, alternate takes, remixes and a 40-page book.

Olsen said of the collection in a statement, “It feels like part of my writing has come back from the past, and another part of it was waiting to exist.”

Olsen’s new track was originally on Whole New Mess, but now features an 11-piece orchestra with a striking arrangement from Jherek Bischoff.

Give a listen to the gorgeous “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)”…

