Ani DiFranco has a new concert film and accompanying live album coming soon.

Revolutionary Love: Live at Big Blue is a documentary film showing the singer-songwriter performing songs from her latest studio album, Revolutionary Love, as well as some DiFranco classics.

Revolutionary Love was released in January. To celebrate the release, DiFranco recorded a livestream performance from her home recording studio, Big Blue. Special guest performer Ivan Neville joins DiFranco on the song, “Do or Die”

Both the film and album versions of Revolutionary Love: Live at Big Blue are scheduled to arrive on July 9th. Here’s a track list:

Play God

Gravel

Simultaneously

Chloroform

Contagious

Bad Dream

Crocus #1

God’s Country

Allergic to Water

Flavors

Metropolis

Do or Die

Revolutionary Love

Crocus #2

Swan Dive

And while you’re waiting for the new project from Ani DiFranco, check out her chat with WFPK‘s Laura Shine on The First Cut.

Your daily dose of music news from WFPK and Louisville Public Media. You love music, but it’s hard to keep up with your favorite artists, let alone ones you’ve yet to discover. This is WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News