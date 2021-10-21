Animal Collective have announced their 11th studio album Time Skiffs, the follow-up to 2016’s Painting With. The lead single titled “Prester John” was released with the announcement, and a press release for the new album states:

“These nine songs are love letters, distress signals, en plein air observations, and relaxation hymns, the collected transmissions of four people who have grown into relationships and parenthood and adult worry. But they are rendered with Animal Collective’s singular sense of exploratory wonder, same as they ever were.”

Time Skiffs is set to be released on February 4 2022. Listen to “Prester John” below.

