Anjimile has shared a new song called “Stranger,” their first since recently signing to record label 4AD. The song follow’s last year’s debut album Giver Taker.

Anjimile shared a statement about the personal new song and said:

“‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity. I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”

Listen to “Stranger” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.