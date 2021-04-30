Indie prog quartet from Louisville, Annapurna, explores the dark side of Artificial Intelligence in their new song “Vallonia” and we get to premiere the video for it which comes out today. We asked the band to tell us more about the new song and video:

‘Vallonia’ certainly has a shadowy vibe to it, and even though it’s coated in a dreamy fit, the lyrics are aimed at shedding light on some, shall we say, ‘questionable’ practices when it comes to our individual right to privacy. It’s no secret that our data is constantly being sold off to companies and corporations looking to profit off of our habits and information. The chorus beckons ‘Be on your best behavior’, which is almost a taunt from an external force implying that we are constantly under watchful eyes, and there is a strong potential of having our own data, information, and even words, used against us. It goes a step further in the second verse by suggesting, ‘Soon enough they will upload me into an artificial simulation of selfless ease’. This shifts the focus onto the development of artificial intelligence and it’s potentially destructive nature, especially in regards to our own human consciousness and ability to think freely. However, the end of the song offers an alternative. It implies that we should do everything in our power to expose the apparent breach of our freedoms, fight for our right to personal privacy, and harbor conversations that ultimately move us forward as a whole.

-Gregory James (Annapurna)

Video Credits:

Directed by Mike Thompson

Director of Photography: Thomas Johns

Camera Operator: Kennedy Cochran

Gaffer: Will Hartsock

Visual Effects by David Jester of Mimic Visuals

Edited by Mike Thompson

Colorist: Thomas Johns

Special Thanks to Rockerbuilt Studios, FifteenTWELV, and Jake Hellman

Song Production:

Produced by: Gregory James and Jordan Haynes

Mixed and Mastered by: Jordan Haynes