We love her collaborations with Goat Rodeo Sessions as well as with Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins in I’m With Her. But we’re equally excited about an announcement of a new solo album from Aoife O’Donovan!

Age Of Apathy arrives January 21st, 2022 via Yep Roc Records and will feature appearances by Allison Russell and Madison Cunningham.

O’Donovan has shared a video of the album’s lead single, of which she says:

“I remember writing ‘Phoenix’ late at night in my sunroom. It was in early February of this year — a gorgeous Florida winter night — and I came across the first line of the song, all alone, in an old note on my computer. Late 2020 and early 2021 brought a wave of clarity and inspiration after a very difficult period of creative malaise, and ‘Phoenix’ is truly an ode to my own muse.”

Check out the video for “Phoenix”…

