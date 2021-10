We told you a few months ago how excited we were to hear Aoife O’Donovan had a new solo album coming out, which includes a couple of collaborations.

Now O’Donovan has shared one of them: a gorgeous song that features the equally gorgeous voice of Allison Russell.

Check out “Prodigal Daughter”…

O’Donovan’s new album Age Of Apathy comes out January 21st.

