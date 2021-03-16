Richard D. James, aka Aphex Twin, is the most recent artist to capitalize on NFT, a new unique form of crypto currency. He recently sold a graphic piece of art in NFT format, receiving the earnings in Ethereum currency. The auction closed on the night of Sunday, March 14th at 72.00 ETH. That translates to roughly $128,392.56 USD.

He shared the news in a tweet that mentioned plans to spend “a portion of the money on planting trees and either donating to permaculture projects or setting them up ourselves, depending on how much we get.”

View the announcement below.