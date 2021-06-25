A huge box set chronicling the long and storied career of Aretha Franklin finally arrives next month!

Originally slated for 2020, Aretha will now be released July 30th and features not only the hits made famous by “The Queen of Soul”, but also alternative versions, demos and live tracks.

All facets of Franklin’s amazing career will be part of the 81-song collection, from her early days to duets with the likes of The Eurythmics and George Michael, to her iconic fur-coat-dropping performance at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors.

The four-CD collection, which will also be available as a single disc featuring 20 songs, will arrive just before of the premiere of Respect, a biopic of Franklin’s life starring Jennifer Hudson.

Here’s a glimpse at one of the previously unreleased tracks, with Aretha Franklin covering Debby Boone‘s 1977 hit “You Light Up My Life”…

