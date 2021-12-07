Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Aretha Franklin was known as The Queen of Soul for very good reason – she was matched non-parallel. She was truly one of the greatest voices in the world and had a ton of hits to prove it. Louisville’s Kiana Del and Casey Powell give a royal treatment to The Queen Aretha with their stripped down version of “I Say A Little Prayer”. The song appeared on Aretha Now which came out in 1968. I bow at their feet for such a great performance!