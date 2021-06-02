Arlo Parks catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, her love of poetry, and the role that hope plays in the concept. The British artist dissects the pop culture found in her lyrics, examines the nostalgia heard throughout, and the heavy inspiration she took from the 90s. In fact, Parks recently covered Radiohead’s Creep and goes on to talk about her love of their music and favorite Radiohead albums.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.