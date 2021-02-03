More details about the postponed Grammy awards are continuing to trickle in.

Originally scheduled for January 31st, the Grammys are now expected to occur on March 14th. According to Variety, the ceremony will take place in the outdoor portion of the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the nearby Staples Center, the traditional venue for the event, serving as a backdrop.

In December, Grammy executive producer Ben Winston said “I’m looking to do something quite exciting with the independent venues — supporting them and putting a spotlight on them in what has been a really tough year for them,” and went on to say, “It’s hard to say at this point, honestly, but I know there are conversations around supporting independent venues in some capacity.” These statements have stirred thoughts about the possibility of featuring independent venues for some of the Grammy performances.

The event is still set to be audience-free, and only artists, performers, presenters, and media will be present. As the conditions of the pandemic evolve, details about the Grammy awards are subject to change.