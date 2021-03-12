Are you a fan of Audible‘s Words + Music series? Then you’ll probably be pleased with some of the musicians on their forthcoming schedule.

Their new series kicks off March 25th with Sting: Upon Reflection, with the singer sharing details of his life, his stardom with the Police, as well as his solo career.

Green Day fans can enjoy Billie Joe Armstrong: Welcome To My Panic when it premieres April 22nd, then Gary Clark Jr.’s Words + Music episode follows on May 22nd.

Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s 7 Years episode is next on June 3rd, where the Roots rapper breaks down his life in seven-year increments, and then Sleater-Kinney: Words + Music closes out the spring 2021 slate on June 17th, with Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker discussing their 30-year partnership.

