We were very excited to announce that a new Band of Horses album was coming early next year!

And now we’re excited to hear another new song from Things Are Great, which is the band’s first new LP in over five years.

The follow-up to “Crutch” is called “In Need of Repair”, and Ben Bridwell‘s lovely tale of heartbreak still manages to sound hopeful.

Check out the lyric video for “In Need of Repair”…

