Barenaked Ladies on Humanity’s Fracturing, Flat Earth Conspirators, & Their Possible Role In the MCU

Barenaked Ladies lead singer Ed Robertson sits down with Kyle Meredith to dish on Detour de Force, the Canadian band’s 16th album. The BNL con-fonder takes us through the political moments of the record that includes writing about the questioning of facts, the fracturing of humanity, and watching people fall into the conspiracy trap. Robertson also discusses one of the song’s commentary on the band’s career ups and downs, a different life where he may have been an Americana artist, and if the group is now part of the Marvel Comic Universe.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.