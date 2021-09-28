Bartees Strange and Ohmme and came together with Dr. Dog‘s Eric Slick for a new version of TV On The Radio‘s “Province.” The collaboration is the A-side of a single that also includes a cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s “Ever New” performed by Anjimile.

Strange spoke on the collaboration saying, “I’ll never forget when I found TVOTR; I saw their performance on Letterman while channel surfing. I jumped out of my bed. They gave me somebody to look up to. I don’t think I really knew what I wanted to do musically until I saw them. That was a big deal for me.”

Slick added, “Bartees and I started talking earlier this year. I loved his album and there seemed to be some interest in working together. We talked about our admiration for TV on the Radio. I was driving around one day and thought about how much I listened to Return to Cookie Mountain in 2006, and how it was a formative record for me. It’s such a strange and simultaneously straightforward album. I made a basic acoustic cover of their song “Province,” and, from there, Bartees added his vocal take. Then I reached out to Ohmme, one of my favorite bands from Chicago.”

Listen to “Province” and “Ever New” below.

