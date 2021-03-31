It has been nearly ten years since the passing of legendary vocalist and songwriter Amy Winehouse, and a new documentary on her life has been commissioned by BBC Two and BBC Music. Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will lean heavily on the perspective of Winehouse’s mother, Janis. A press release said her perspective “often differs from the narrative we have been told before.”

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy,” she said in the release.

Janis Winehouse was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003. BBC reported that the diagnosis was part of her motivation for the new documentary as the disease “threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy.”

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will also feature interviews from the artist’s close friends and other family members. The film will be released this July, ten years after her death.