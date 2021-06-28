Beabadoobee released her most recent EP Our Extended Play on Friday (June 25), and followed the release with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The celebratory performance features a cameo from actor Simon Pegg in one of the many party scenes depicted, and ends with all of the partygoers celebrating on stage together.

The Our Extended Play EP is available now. Watch Beabadoobee perform “Last Day on Earth” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below!

