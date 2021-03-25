Last year beabadoobee released one of our favorite albums with Fake It Flowers and now we have a new EP to look forward to as well!

Called Our Extended Play, the EP is produced and co-written by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975.

Our first taste of it comes in the form of the tune (and accompanying video) “Last Day on Earth”, of which beabadoobee said in a statement:

“‘Last Day on Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from the 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

Check it out…

