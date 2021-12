WFPK is very excited to welcome Beach House to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall Sunday, July 10th– and they’ve given us another hint of what we may hear!

Beach House have been sharing tracks from their new album, Once Twice Melody, in monthly four-song chapters, with a release of the entire album coming February 18th.

Check out all four (“Runaway”, “ESP”, “New Romance” and “Over and Over”) with distinctly different visuals here…