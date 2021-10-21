Beirut have announced a new compilation album titled Artifacts. The new collection will include unreleased tracks, B-sides, EPs, and the band’s early works. Frontman Zach Condon spoke on compiling the songs and said, “What started as a few extra unreleased tracks from my formative recording years quickly grew into an entire extra records-worth of music from my past, and a larger project of remixing and remastering everything I found for good measure.”

One of the tracks, “Fisher Island Sound,” has been shared ahead of the release. Condon shared the story of the song:

This song was written while staying in band member Ben Lanz’s old family cottage on the coast of Connecticut, on the Fisher Island Sound. I played with the lines for years before trying to record versions of it in Brooklyn with the band. Perrin Cloutier had taught himself how to play a new button accordion beautifully, and the band was really sounding their best. I however, struggled in those years to put vocals on the songs and ended up scrapping a lot of the music from that era in this part of the collection due to fear, stress and self-doubt. I’ve come to rediscover some of these old songs in a different light since then, but they do remain a heavy reminder of unsteady times.

Artifacts is set to be released on January 28. Listen to “Fisher Island Sound” below.

