Death Cab For Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 by once again performing a livestream for fans, which revealed more than one treat!

Gibbard not only played several DCFC tunes, he also announced the band is currently recording a new album they hope to have completed quite soon.

Fans were also treated to a couple of songs from The Postal Serivce, his project with Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis, as he performed “Sleeping In” and “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight.”

Keeping with tradition, Gibbard also broke out a cover of Kirsty MacColl’s “They Don’t Know,” which was also a hit for Tracey Ullman in 1983.

See all this and more in this video of the stream…

