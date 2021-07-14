Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard has joined forces with electronic producer extraordinaire Tycho on a new track.

Tycho (AKA Scott Hansen) initially envisioned “Only Love” as an instrumental, but after Gibbard returned his rough demo with vocals over it, he realized it was just what the song needed, saying, “The first time I heard the rough vocals the whole song suddenly made sense and the arrangement flowed out of that,” adding, “It was certainly an honor to be able to work with such an iconic voice.”

The two artists had crossed paths before in 2016, when Tycho had the chance to do a remix for the Death Cab for Cutie track “The Ghosts of Beverly Drive,” and Tycho said of that project, “Ben’s voice was a very inspiring element to work with from a production standpoint; I felt it really meshed well with the kinds of sounds and instrumentation I gravitate toward.”

Check out their latest creation, “Only Love”…

