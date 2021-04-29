Ben Howard catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Collections From The Whiteout, a new album that finds him teaming up with The National’s Aaron Dessner and getting more experimental. Howard discusses writing about real life characters Donald Crowhurst and Richard Russell and their tragic deaths, weaving dark humor into his art but making sure to keep it balanced with some light, and taking influence from his travels and the cities he stays in.

Watch the interview above and then check out videos below.