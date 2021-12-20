You’ve seen it all over the news: the profound devastation from the recent tornadoes that tore through Kentucky on December 11th, rendering thousands homeless, and devastating entire communities. The response from around the country and here at home has been amazing too. It will take possibly years to rebuild and recover so help is needed now more than ever and fellow Kentuckians are stepping up to help however and wherever they can. Kentucky artists and musicians are also doing what they can to help.

Ben Sollee & Daniel Martin Moore have pulled together an all-star cast of musicians, authors, and storytellers for a massive project called Happy Hollerdays featuring 50 tracks by everyone from My Morning Jacket, Joan Shelley, and Will Oldham to authors Silas House and Jason Howard, and many more. This compilation album is packed with new releases, b-sides, live recordings, and bedroom demos that will delight music fans and collectors. #HappyHollerdays2021 is available exclusively on Bandcamp for purchase as a digital download with all proceeds benefiting the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Find it on Bandcamp here.