The Vera Project is “an all-ages nonprofit space dedicated to fostering personal and community transformation through collaborative, youth-driven engagement in music and art,” and they are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a home to Seattle’s creative community.

To mark this auspicious occasion there will be a livestream special TONIGHT at 10PM EST that will feature performances by Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard as well as Perfume Genius (aka Michael Alden Hadreas).

Also offering birthday wishes will be Foo Fighters, TV on the Radio‘s Tunde Adebimpe, and more.

Follow this link to watch the livestream event TONIGHT at 9PM EST.

