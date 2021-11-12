Beyoncé has returned with a brand new single titled “Be Alive.” The song will appear in the upcoming Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard starring Will Smith. He plays the titular Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, alongside Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal. The new song will play during the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film’s closing credits.

King Richard is set to premiere on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max. Listen to Beyoncé‘s new soundtrack single “Be Alive” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.