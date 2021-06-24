Louisville band Big Atomic will release their new EP Body Politic tomorrow, June 25th, 2021. They just released a new video for their song “Trust” that combines a paint ball fight with lyrics about standing up to social injustice.

“So much of the song “Trust” is about the decline of the American Dream”, Shannon Vetter (vocals, tenor sax) describes. “Where once there were good jobs that could feed a family on one salary, now both parents have to work. Where our parents in the 60’s and 70’s could afford to go to college – now it cripples us with lifelong debt. For the Trust video, we wanted to depict a war using graffiti and paint. Animating a battle seemed like a good metaphor for the fight against capitalism, racism, crooked leaders, and flawed American systems. And using graffiti and paint in an unauthorized location seemed symbolic of anarchy, and overturning the government.” Vetter continues, “I think it’s our duty as artists to work towards social justice and move the conversation forward, to take risks, to go outside of the law when the law doesn’t work the same way for everyone, and to continue to fight – no matter what that looks like.”

Catch Big Atomic‘s EP release show tomorrow, June 25th, at The Enchanted Forest Live in New Albany with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, 8 pm.