Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner have come back together for the second album from their collaborative effort Big Red Machine. The new album, titled How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? features appearances from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Sharon Van Etten, and Taylor Swift (who worked with the duo on her two most recent albums). The lead single “Latter Days” features Anaïs Mitchell and arrived with a new music video.

Dessner released a statement saying, “It was clear to Anaïs that the early sketch Justin and I made of ‘Latter Days’ was about childhood, or loss of innocence and nostalgia for a time before you’ve grown into adulthood—before you’ve hurt people or lost people and made mistakes.” He shared, “She defined the whole record when she sang that, as these same themes kept appearing again and again.”

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is set for release on August 27. Watch the music video for “Latter Days” featuring Anaïs Mitchell below.

