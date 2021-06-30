Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner recently announced their next album as Big Red Machine. The new album, titled How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? features appearances from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Sharon Van Etten, and Taylor Swift (who worked with the duo on her two most recent albums). The announcement came with the release of the lead single “Latter Days” featuring Anaïs Mitchell, and the duo followed up with another single titled “The Ghost of Cincinnati”.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is set for release on August 27. Listen to “The Ghost of Cincinnati” below.

