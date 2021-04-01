Today record label 4AD has released the final part of a compilation called Bills & Aches & Blues that features their artists covering tunes by other 4AD artists!

As part of the label’s 40th anniversary celebration, the previous sides of the compilation featured covers of Grimes, Colourbox, Pixies and more by the likes of Dry Cleaning, Tkay Maidza, U.S. Girls, Future Islands and more.

But this latest side has Big Thief offering their take on “Off You”, from the Breeders‘ 2002 album Title TK, which you can listen to here…

