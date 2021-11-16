Big Thief teased the news of a 20-song album last month, and now the New York band has returned with the official announcement of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The extensive LP is the result of accumulating nearly 50 songs during the pandemic; Adrienne Lenker told Mojo Magazine, “Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” The tracklist of the follow-up to Two Hands includes the previously released songs, “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” and “Change,” and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Time Escaping.”

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is set to be released on February 11. Listen to “Time Escaping” below.

