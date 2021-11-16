Music News Tracks
November 16, 2021

Big Thief teased the news of a 20-song album last month, and now the New York band has returned with the official announcement of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The extensive LP is the result of accumulating nearly 50 songs during the pandemic; Adrienne Lenker told Mojo Magazine, “Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” The tracklist of the follow-up to Two Hands includes the previously released songs, “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” and “Change,” and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Time Escaping.”

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is set to be released on February 11. Listen to “Time Escaping” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.