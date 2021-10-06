Big Thief are reportedly preparing to release a 20-song double LP in 2022. In an interview with Mojo Magazine, the group’s Adrienne Lenker shared the news.

“We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50,” Lenker told Mojo. “Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.”

She went on, “I’ve noticed that a lot of this record is more uplifting and hopeful, which is funny, given the time we’re in. And there’s more acceptance of the self and of the while paradigm we’re in. The mysteries of humanity and how it’s all unfolding. I’ll probably be writing about that until I die!”

No title or release date has been shared about the album, but it has been confirmed that the track list will include two unreleased songs titled “Spud Moon” and “Red Moon.”

