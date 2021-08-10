Big Thief has returned with the release of two new songs. “Little Things” and “Sparrow” were recorded in late 2020 and produced by the band’s drummer James Krivchenia.

He talked about the special energy that led to the first take of “Sparrow” becoming the official take saying, “We all just scattered about the room without headphones, focused and in the music—you could feel that something special was happening.”

The songs are their first releases since 2019s U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, and last year’s Two Hands outtake, “Love in Mine.” Listen to “Little Things” and “Sparrow” below.

