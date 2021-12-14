Big Thief are continuing to build up momentum towards the release of the upcoming double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and just shared two new singles titled “Spud Infinity” & “No Reason.” The new songs follow the release of handful of singles from the approaching project; fans have already heard “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” “Change,” and “Time Escaping.”

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out on February 11. Listen to “Spud Infinity” & “No Reason” below.

