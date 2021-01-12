Billie Eilish may only be 19-years-old, but her swift rise to superstardom is already the stuff of legend. Apple TV+ has a new documentary about the “My Future” singer coming next month, and now fans will be able to learn more about Eilish in an even more intimate way.

Fans can look forward to the aptly-titled book BILLIE EILISH: a collection of hundreds of photos that span her entire lifetime. The never-before-seen photos will give the public a personal look into her growth from the very beginning. Publishers Grand Central Publishing and Wren & Rook (both of the Hachette Book Group), describe the book as “a stunning visual narrative journey through her life.”

Billie Eilish released a statement saying “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book.” She told fans, “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

In addition to the photo book, Hachette also plans to release an audiobook the same day. The audiobook will feature Eilish reflecting on her childhood, early career, and current life, and can serve as a companion to the photo book.

BILLIE EILISH is expected to hit shelves May 11th, 2021. Both digital and physical pre-orders are available now.

View Grand Central Publishing’s announcement below: