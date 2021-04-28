Billie Eilish has officially announced her next album. Soon after teasing fans with a short clip of a new tune yesterday, Eilish confirmed the upcoming release of a new project called Happier Than Ever.
Eilish spoke to Stephen Colbert in February about working on the project, and said, ““I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID.” She added, “That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”
Another collaboration with Eilish’s brother FINNEAS, Happier Than Ever is set to be released on July 30, and a new single is expected tomorrow, April 29. Check out the album art and track list for the new album below.
01 Getting Older
02 I Didn’t Change My Number
03 Billie Bossa Nova
04 my future
05 Oxytocin
06 GOLDWING
07 Lost Cause
08 Halley’s Comet
09 Not My Responsibility
10 OverHeated
11 Everybody Dies
12 Your Power
13 NDA
14 Therefore I Am
15 Happier Than Ever
16 Male Fantasy