Billie Eilish has officially announced her next album. Soon after teasing fans with a short clip of a new tune yesterday, Eilish confirmed the upcoming release of a new project called Happier Than Ever.

Eilish spoke to Stephen Colbert in February about working on the project, and said, ““I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID.” She added, “That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”

Another collaboration with Eilish’s brother FINNEAS, Happier Than Ever is set to be released on July 30, and a new single is expected tomorrow, April 29. Check out the album art and track list for the new album below.

Happier Than Ever Album Art

01 Getting Older

02 I Didn’t Change My Number

03 Billie Bossa Nova

04 my future

05 Oxytocin

06 GOLDWING

07 Lost Cause

08 Halley’s Comet

09 Not My Responsibility

10 OverHeated

11 Everybody Dies

12 Your Power

13 NDA

14 Therefore I Am

15 Happier Than Ever

16 Male Fantasy