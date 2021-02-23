Billie Eilish has shared a live version of her song “ilomilo” ahead of the release of the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which premieres in theaters and on Apple TV+ this Friday. The song is from her critically acclaimed breakthrough album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, the making of which is the main subject of the new film. The title of film comes from the “ilomilo” lyric, “The world’s a little blurry/ Or maybe it’s my eyes.”

The release of the recording came with Eilish’s announcement of a special live premiere event this Thursday. Hosted by Zane Lowe, the event features interviews with Billie Eilish and director R.J. Cutler, as well as an intimate performance from Eilish. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the Apple TV and Apple Music apps, or on Eilish’s YouTube channel.

Listen to the live performance of “ilomilo” below.