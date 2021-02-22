The high anticipated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry premieres in theaters and on Apple TV+ at the end of the week. The film chronicles the making of the iconic, Grammy-collecting album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The title of the documentary comes from the album track “Ilomilo,” and fans can celebrate its release with a special live premiere event this Thursday. The special event is set to air at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Billie Eilish followers can view the event for free on the Apple TV and Apple Music apps, or on Eilish’s YouTube channel. Zane Lowe is set to host the event, and viewers can look forward to a special intimate performance from the woman of the hour. The stream will also feature an interview with director R.J. Cutler.

Watch the the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry below.