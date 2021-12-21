Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan sadly lost his father over the weekend, and no one would have blamed him if he’d cancelled his annual Christmas show at his vegan tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s, in Chicago.

But instead, Corgan decided to forge ahead with the event, in tribute to William Corgan, Sr., saying in a reddit video:

Corgan played two unreleased seasonal songs at the show— “Evergreen” and “The Magi And The Shiny Bright” — on an acoustic guitar…

But the highlight may have been Corgan’s three-year-old daughter Philomena, who joined her father onstage for the yuletide classic “Do You Hear What I Hear”– only to lose interest and leave!

(Videos by Geo Folkers/YouTube)

