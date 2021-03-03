Apparently with Billy Corgan, it’s go big or go home!

The Smashing Pumpkins leader has announced the band is currently working on a 33-song LP that will be the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, as well as the Pumpkins’ two Machina LP’s from 2000.

Corgan made the announcement yesterday with this message on social media:

When Corgan first spoke of the joint sequel last October, he said it would be “kind of a rock opera”, so we can’t wait to hear the finished project!

