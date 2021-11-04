Billy Idol on His New EP, Upcoming Releases, & The Cyberpunk Album He Intended For a Lawnmower Man Sequel

Billy Idol catches up with Kyle Meredith to detail The Roadside EP. The legendary rocker talks about the eclectic nature of the songs, writing about his 1990 motorcycle accident in the song Bitter Taste, and updates that he’s already well into the process of finishing the next EP. Idol also takes us back to his 1993 concept album, Cyberpunk, how it predicted much of the oncoming technology and bedroom recording process, and the original plans for it to have been the soundtrack to a Lawnmower Man sequel. He also talks about putting the new release out on Dhanni Harrison’s record label, putting him alongside Joe Strummer, Ravi Shankar, and George Harrison as the only other names on the roster.

Listen to the interview above and music videos below.